Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

Arab Almosto, 19, a Syrian national with no fixed address, has been refused bail after appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The alleged offences took place in Belfast city centre on 25 May 2024 when the victim was intoxicated. Almosto is accused of offering to help the girl, taking her to a house of multiple occupancy, and committing the offences in a bedroom. He fled the country two days later but voluntarily returned and was arrested. District Judge Steven Keown denied bail due to flight risk, lack of stable accommodation, and risk to vulnerable young females, remanding Almosto in custody until his next court date on 8 July.

Alleged Assault Details

Almosto met the girl in Belfast city centre while she was drunk and allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability. He reportedly led her to a shared housing residence where the attack occurred. The victim later escaped the room and reported the incident to authorities.

Flight And Arrest

Two days after the alleged crime, Almosto left the UK but returned voluntarily, leading to his arrest. His lack of a fixed address was a key factor in the court’s refusal of bail.

Judge Cites Public Protection

District Judge Steven Keown emphasised the risk posed to other vulnerable females and the need to prevent flight. Almosto remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance scheduled for 8 July 2024.