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SEXING SCANDAL Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

Jermaine Jenas, former England footballer and prominent TV pundit, spoke openly on Good Morning Britain about the devastating impact of his 2024 sexting scandal. The former BBC presenter was dismissed from popular shows Match of the Day and The One Show following inappropriate messages sent to female colleagues. The candid interview aired on 12 June 2026, revealing the scandal’s fallout on his career and personal life.

Career Collapsed

In August 2024, the BBC terminated Jenas’s contracts after an internal investigation uncovered unsolicited texts sent to a female staff member on The One Show. Multiple complaints followed and sparked his dismissal. Jenas admitted the scandal cost him everything, describing the past two years as “tough” and saying “everything was taken away from me.”

Family Breakup

The scandal also triggered turmoil at home. Jenas and his wife Ellie Penfold, married for 16 years and parents to three children, separated in the wake of the revelations. He revealed that the emotional strain remains heavy on his family, struggling to cope with the consequences.

On-air Challenge

During the Good Morning Britain interview, host Ranvir Singh pressed Jenas on accountability and lessons learnt, accusing him of “skirting around the question.” Jenas rejected this, stating, “I know what I did was wrong. I accept those punishments.” He stressed his readiness for open dialogue but dismissed questions he felt were “unfair” regarding specific takeaways from his conduct.

Starting Anew

Since then, Jenas has reportedly begun a new relationship with a Paris-based woman, dating discreetly since December 2025. Insiders say he appears happier, sharing photos from Paris and signalling a move away from his past troubles.

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