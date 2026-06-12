Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

A well-informed source revealed that the Emirati authorities thwarted an attempt in May last year to target the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi using missiles and drones, in an incident described as one of the most dangerous threats directed at the most prominent religious landmark in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack involved two missiles and five drones, believed to have been launched as part of an operation targeting the mosque located in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The source added that the Emirati air defence systems successfully intercepted all projectiles and aerial targets before they reached the vicinity of the targeted site, with no damage or casualties recorded.

The source indicated that the initial assessments by the competent Emirati agencies attributed the operation to Iran. In contrast, the competent Emirati authorities did not disclose this targeting, the circumstances of the incident, or its precise timing.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the most prominent religious symbols in the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic world, as it receives millions of visitors annually and is viewed as a landmark that embodies the values of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness.

Targeting this edifice also carries dimensions that go beyond the security aspect, given its religious and symbolic status.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
All Asylum Seekers Removed from Epping’s Bell Hotel Amid Protests

HOTEL CLEARED All Asylum Seekers Removed from Epping’s Bell Hotel Amid Protests

UK News
Starmer Backs Reeves After Healey Resigns Over Defence Funding Row

CABINET CRISIS Starmer Backs Reeves After Healey Resigns Over Defence Funding Row

UK News
US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee Over Terror Vetting Concerns

VISA DENIAL US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee Over Terror Vetting Concerns

UK News
Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

POLICE PROBE Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

STALKER JAILED Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

UK News
Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

RIOT MISHAP Belfast Protester Hit by Brick Thrown During Police Riot

UK News
Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

PROTEST MARCH Brighton Council Leader Condemns Far-Right March Ahead of Weekend Protest

UK News
UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

ARMS SCANDAL UK Businessman Guilty of Illegal Arms Deals to Conflict Zones

UK News
Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

HIGH RISK Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

UK News
Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

MISSING BRIT FOUND Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

SUMMER FUN Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

UK News
Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

Bluewater Hosts The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course This Summer

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

PROTESTORS JAILED Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

UK News
Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

Three More Southampton Henry Nowak Protesters Jailed for Violent Disorder

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

UK News
Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

Late Night Alerts from Popular Holiday Spots

UK News
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

Holidaymakers Abroad Find Fresh Leisure Options

UK News
Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

FREE RIO Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

UK News
Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

Manchester Shisha Bar Hands Over Caged Macaw After Public Outcry

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

TRAVEL CHAOS Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

UK News
Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

Lorry Hits Railway Bridge Between Nuneaton and Rugby Disrupting Trains

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK Travellers Discover Varied Evening Pursuits Abroad

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

SCHOOL ATTACK Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

Manchester Teacher Stabbed Shielding Pupils in School Knife Attack

UK News
Watch Live