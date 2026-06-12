Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

A well-informed source revealed that the Emirati authorities thwarted an attempt in May last year to target the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi using missiles and drones, in an incident described as one of the most dangerous threats directed at the most prominent religious landmark in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack involved two missiles and five drones, believed to have been launched as part of an operation targeting the mosque located in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The source added that the Emirati air defence systems successfully intercepted all projectiles and aerial targets before they reached the vicinity of the targeted site, with no damage or casualties recorded.

The source indicated that the initial assessments by the competent Emirati agencies attributed the operation to Iran. In contrast, the competent Emirati authorities did not disclose this targeting, the circumstances of the incident, or its precise timing.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the most prominent religious symbols in the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic world, as it receives millions of visitors annually and is viewed as a landmark that embodies the values of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness.

Targeting this edifice also carries dimensions that go beyond the security aspect, given its religious and symbolic status.