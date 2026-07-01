Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

Katie Price faces fresh criticism after purchasing a £2,000 Pomsky puppy in Dubai while two of her Sphynx cats reportedly remain missing. The reality star and her husband Lee Andrews recently flew to Dubai amid ongoing concerns for her missing pets, stirring outrage from animal rights groups given her troubled pet history.

Katie’s Troubled Pet Past

Katie Price’s history with animals has been marked by a series of tragic incidents. Over the years, several pets have died under unfortunate circumstances, including her dogs and cats. Notably:

Blade, a German Shepherd, was hit and killed by a car near her Sussex home.

Sharon, a Pomeranian, also died in a car accident on the same road.

Sparkle and Queenie, two Alsatians, both perished after traffic accidents, with Queenie’s death blamed on a delivery driver leaving a gate open.

A horse was killed after escaping onto the A24 road.

Rolo, her French Bulldog, tragically suffocated after becoming trapped beneath an electric armchair.

Two Sphynx cats, Eilleen and Doris, mysteriously went missing or were stolen recently.

Animal Welfare Groups React

Animal rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern, with petitions urging the RSPCA to investigate the star’s pet care. PETA even offered Katie £5,000 to stop acquiring animals, an offer she has declined. Her representatives criticised PETA for playing out their dispute publicly instead of engaging in direct dialogue.

New Puppy Purchase Sparks Outcry

Despite the recent loss and disappearance of several pets, Katie and Lee Andrews invested in a male Pomsky puppy, a pricey hybrid of Pomeranian and Husky breeds, while abroad in Dubai. This purchase has drawn sharp reactions online, given her pattern of repeated pet tragedies.

Ongoing Concerns For Missing Cats

Katie shared on Instagram that two of her treasured Sphynx cats are missing or possibly stolen from her property. The situation remains unresolved, adding to the mounting worries surrounding her domestic pets.