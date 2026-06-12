The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

Something has shifted in how people in Dundee think about earning money; a steady job is still important, but for a growing number of people, it is no longer enough on its own. Whether it is to cover rising costs or simply create more breathing room financially, side hustles are becoming part of everyday life rather than an exception. The great thing about side hustles is that they are not limited to any particular group of people; anyone can start one if they choose to. Students, full-time workers, and even those already running businesses are all finding ways to build additional income streams. What used to feel like a risk now feels more like a practical step.

Why More People Are Starting Side Hustles

The cost of living plays a role, but it is only part of the picture; there are many factors to consider before starting a side hustle. There is also a growing awareness that relying on a single source of income can feel limiting, especially when opportunities to earn elsewhere are easier to access than before. Technology has made a noticeable difference here, as starting a side hustle has never been easier than it is today. Starting something small no longer requires a large investment or a complex plan. People can test ideas quickly, learn as they go, and adjust without committing fully from the start. That flexibility makes it easier to take the first step. Side hustles are no longer viewed as distractions from a main job; they are often seen as something that sits alongside it, sometimes even opening the door to something bigger later on.

The Influence of Students and Young Professionals

Students tend to be more open to experimenting with different ways of earning, partly out of necessity and partly because they are already used to learning new skills. Online work fits naturally into that lifestyle, whether it is freelance services, content creation, or selling products. What is interesting is that many of these projects do not stop once people graduate. They carry on, grow, or evolve into something more structured, which feeds back into the wider local economy.

What People Are Actually Doing

There is no single type of side hustle that defines Dundee right now; some people are leaning into digital services, offering things like design work, writing, or social media support. Others are exploring niche online opportunities, including matched betting, alongside more traditional freelance and ecommerce activities. These options can also often be managed from home. Others are focusing on selling products, often through online marketplaces. This could be anything from handmade items to reselling goods, with the advantage of being able to scale gradually based on demand. At the same time, there is still space for more local, in-person ideas. Food-based ventures, small events, and services tied to the community continue to attract interest. These often grow through word of mouth rather than online reach, which gives them a different kind of stability.

The Role of Technology in Making It Work

Without the tools available now, a lot of these side hustles would be harder to manage. Platforms that connect people with customers, simple payment systems, and even basic automation tools all reduce the effort required to get started. Artificial intelligence is also starting to play a part. It can help with tasks that would otherwise take up time, such as writing content or organising work. This does not remove the need for effort, but it makes it easier to fit a side hustle around other commitments. As a result, more people can maintain something on the side without it becoming overwhelming.

Finding a Balance

That said, it is not always straightforward, as many factors can limit people from starting a side hustle. Balancing a job, studies, or other responsibilities with a side hustle can be difficult, especially at the beginning. Most people seem to approach it gradually. They start with something small, see how it fits into their routine, and build from there. That approach reduces pressure and makes it easier to stay consistent over time. Consistency tends to matter more than scale in the early stages. Small, regular effort often leads to better results than trying to do too much at once.

What It Means for Dundee

The increase in side hustles is starting to shape the local economy in subtle ways. More small ventures mean more variety in what is available, whether that is services, products, or experiences. Some of these side projects will stay small, and that is part of their appeal. Others will grow into full-time businesses, adding something new to the city’s business landscape. Either way, they contribute to a sense that Dundee is becoming more flexible and adaptable in how people work.

Looking Ahead

There is no clear sign that this trend is slowing down. If anything, it is becoming more established as people realise what is possible with relatively limited resources. Side hustles are not just about extra income anymore. They offer a way to test ideas and create opportunities that might not exist within a traditional job alone. In a city like Dundee, where creativity and digital skills already have a strong presence, that shift feels likely to continue.