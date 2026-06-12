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TRAFFIC CHAOS Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

Drivers faced heavy disruption on the M11 near Stansted Airport on Friday following two multi-vehicle crashes. Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed a serious collision involving a lorry and two cars just after midday near the A505 at Duxford, prompting a full closure of the southbound carriageway between junctions J10 Royston and J9 Newmarket. Emergency services are managing the scene while police crash investigators probe the incident, which has caused congestion extending back towards Cambridge.

Serious Crash Closes M11

The collision forced the closure of the southbound M11, with Cambridgeshire Police warning the carriageway would remain shut for some time. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as emergency teams worked to clear the vehicles involved.

Earlier Collision Adds To Gridlock

Earlier in the day, a separate multi-vehicle crash southbound between junctions J9 Newmarket and J8 Stansted Airport resulted in lane closures and delays. Recovery teams attended the scene, but traffic was snarled up with queues stretching five miles, causing delays of up to 45 minutes, according to National Highways.

M1 Delay Also Reported

Meanwhile, drivers on the M1 near Luton also experienced long delays after a broken-down lorry blocked the motorway between junction 11 and Luton Airport. The vehicle’s brakes locked, preventing movement and leading to approximately 60-minute delays.

Police Appeal For Caution

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M11 near the A505 at Duxford. The southbound carriageway is closed and is likely to be so for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

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