Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-3Q8 carrying 267 passengers struck a radar antenna while taxiing at Antalya Airport, Turkey, on Friday, causing severe damage to the aircraft and injuring one person. Emergency services quickly attended the scene to assist passengers and control the situation.

Wing Severely Damaged

Footage captured the plane’s wing torn after hitting the tall metal radar antenna. The impact caused oxygen masks to deploy in the cabin and overhead lockers to open suddenly.

Evacuation And Passenger Reaction

An urgent evacuation was ordered, with passengers exiting via stairs. Several were visibly shaken and recorded the scene. One female traveller reported hearing terrifying noises as parts of the wing broke and the radar structure collapsed onto the runway.

On-scene Rescue Efforts

Firefighters and paramedics rapidly responded to assist those on board. Only one injury has been confirmed. Passengers experienced a delay of approximately two hours before luggage was returned.

Technical Probe Launched

Turkish Airlines has opened a full technical investigation to establish how the aircraft clipped the radar antenna, aiming to prevent future incidents at Antalya Airport.