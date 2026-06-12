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AI CRIMES Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

Harry Geddes, 28, of Silver Streak Way in Strood, Kent, has admitted creating AI-generated sexual images involving a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO). Police were alerted by monitoring software on his phone in March 2024, leading to the discovery of AI-created intimate images made without consent. Geddes appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court and remains in custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing.

AI Monitoring Triggers Arrest

The SHPO on Geddes required monitoring software on his mobile. On 23 March, police were notified when the software detected him viewing explicit content featuring apparent minors. Further investigation revealed he used AI to create illegal images combining photos of a child and adult women taken from social media.

Multiple Breaches Uncovered

Kent Police’s North Kent sexual offenders team also found Geddes created several fake online identities and accessed websites designed to hide internet activity, both violations of his SHPO.

First Conviction Under New AI

In February 2026, UK law criminalised producing AI sexual images of real people without consent. Detective Sergeant Fleur Hardie said Geddes could be the first convicted under this legislation, stressing that AI-generated intimate images cause serious harm to victims.

Next Court Hearing Pending

Geddes was arrested on 10 June and charged the following day. He will appear at Maidstone Crown Court for a future hearing while remaining in custody.

“Using AI to create intimate images is not a victimless offence and victims can suffer immense distress,” said Det Sgt Hardie. “This crime will be pursued heavily by police.”

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