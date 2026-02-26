West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority has its new deputy chief fire officer – and he’s none other than London Fire Brigade’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Paul Askew.

From London Blaze to Midlands Command

Paul Askew has ridden the fire service ladder since 2001, following his military stint in the British Army. As Deputy Assistant Commissioner from 2023, he led on operational tactics, hazardous materials policy, and spearheaded research to tackle emerging environmental threats.

He later commanded the North West London area, overseeing fire safety for a whopping 2.7 million people across 28 stations and nine boroughs.

Bosses and Blazes: Praise for Paul

Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuhill said: “During a competitive process, Paul’s experience, attitude and track record of making considered and effective decisions stood out and will be a great asset to our brigade.” “Our paths crossed at LFB, and I know him to be an excellent professional, a great commander and someone who will be a huge asset to the West Midlands.” He also paid tribute to interim deputy Simon Barry for his steady leadership during tricky times.

Paul’s Take: Ready to Rock the Midlands

DAC Askew said: “It is a real privilege to be appointed to such a vital role in West Midlands Fire Service. I hope to have the same positive impact as those before me.” “My time at London Fire Brigade shaped me beyond expectations and I’m proud of the safety work we’ve done there. That experience will serve me well in the West Midlands.”

Paul Askew is set to join West Midlands Fire Service this Spring.

