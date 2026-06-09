Kevin Uwaifo Jailed for Sexual Assault in Glasgow East End

Kevin Uwaifo, 21, has been jailed after sexually assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Glasgow’s east end. The assault happened when Uwaifo approached the victim after she got off a bus, pretending there was a “massive bug” on her jacket before groping her over her clothing. The girl ran to her school and reported the attack to the authorities.

Previous Convictions Revealed

Uwaifo has prior convictions for similar offences targeting women and girls in Clydebank and Glasgow. These past crimes were taken into account during sentencing proceedings.

Court Plea And Charges

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Uwaifo pleaded guilty to sexual assault, public indecency, and other related charges. His admission to the charges influenced the court’s decision.

Sentencing Deferred

The sentencing was postponed to allow reports to be prepared. Uwaifo currently remains in custody awaiting final sentencing.