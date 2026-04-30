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COURT REMAND Man Charged Over Fatal Crash Killing Callum Hutchinson in Nutts Corner

A 29-year-old man from north Belfast has appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, charged with causing a fatal crash that killed 16-year-old Callum Hutchinson and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy on Belfast Road, Nutts Corner, on Sunday 26 April. Police confirmed Tiernan McCann faces eight charges, including dangerous driving and driving under the influence, with the case highlighting serious road safety concerns in the area.

Fatal Impact Details

McCann is accused of dangerous and careless driving, causing the death of Callum Hutchinson, who was in the backseat of a VW Passat that was struck from behind. The crash left the vehicle with catastrophic rear damage and caused the VW Golf, driven by McCann, to catch fire briefly. Despite CPR being administered by police at the scene, Callum was pronounced dead, while the 11-year-old remains in critical condition in hospital.

Multiple Charges Revealed

In addition to causing death and grievous bodily harm, McCann faces charges of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone at the time, and displaying an incorrect registration mark. Detective Constable Baxter connected McCann to all charges, confirming his admission to consuming both alcohol and drugs before the incident.  

Court Proceedings And Bail Refusal

During the hearing, McCann expressed “complete and utter regret” through his solicitor. Despite this, the judge refused bail due to the serious nature of the charges and McCann’s previous driving convictions, including a breach of a driving ban. McCann was remanded in custody with the next court appearance scheduled for 26 May.

Police Witnesses And Scene Response

Police were already present on Belfast Road for a horse and cart charity event when the crash occurred around 7:45am. Officers observed McCann’s vehicle travelling at speed prior to the collision. After the crash, emergency services responded rapidly to assist the victims and secure the scene. McCann was found nearby, collapsed but with non-life-threatening injuries, and later interviewed after hospital discharge.

Looking Ahead

Detective Constable Baxter informed the court that the critical condition of the 11-year-old remains a concern, with the next 24 hours being vital. The investigation continues as the court prepares for the next hearing.

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