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KNIFE RAMPAGE Two Stabbed in Golders Green by Knifeman Targeting Jewish Community

Two Stabbed in Golders Green by Knifeman Targeting Jewish Community

Two people were stabbed in Golders Green, North London, by a man reportedly targeting Jewish members of the public. The knifeman was seen running along Golders Green Road attempting to stab passers-by before being detained by community security volunteers and arrested by police using a Taser. The victims are being treated by the Jewish volunteer ambulance service Hatzola.

Rapid Ramped Response

Shomrim, a Jewish community security group, confronted the attacker and held him until police arrived. Officers tasered and arrested the suspect at the scene, preventing further harm.

Community Leaders Respond

The Board of Deputies of British Jews confirmed two injuries and said police have apprehended a suspect. They are working with the Community Security Trust (CST), government, and police to understand the incident and ensure a strong response.

Context Of Rising Tensions

The stabbing follows a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites in north London. Investigations are ongoing after a recent suspected arson at a memorial wall near a Jewish centre on Limes Avenue, close to Golders Green Road, highlighting growing concern among local communities.

Emergency Services Involved

Hatzola paramedics are currently treating the stabbed individuals. Police continue to investigate, appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

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Topics :Crime

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