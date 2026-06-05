Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in Huddersfield following a dawn raid targeting county lines drug activity. West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Phoenix team, along with the local neighbourhood policing unit, executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the Moldgreen area early on 4 June.

County Lines Crackdown

The arrest forms part of efforts to disrupt county lines drug supply chains operating in Huddersfield. Police focused on weapons, drug supply, and possession charges during the warrant execution.

Class A Drug Seizure

The suspect is held on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, specifically possession with intent to supply cocaine, according to officers leading the operation.

Police Commitment

“We are committed to doing everything we can to target offenders involved in county lines drug dealing and removing drugs off the streets. We will continue to investigate the possession and dealing of drugs and reassuring our communities,” said Inspect Nick Kitson.

Community Safety Priority

The operation highlights West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug-related crime and protecting local residents from the harms linked to drug supply and abuse.