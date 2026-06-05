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ASYLUM CRISIS MPs Warn UK Asylum System Nears Collapse Amid Government Failures

MPs Warn UK Asylum System Nears Collapse Amid Government Failures

A House of Commons committee has warned that the UK asylum system is on the verge of collapse due to severe strain and government mismanagement. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report revealed that the Home Office lacks a clear strategy and struggles to track failed asylum seekers across the country. The findings raise urgent concerns about the government’s handling of asylum and immigration controls.

System Out Of Control

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chair of the PAC, described the asylum system as “all but lost” to government control. He criticised the focus on short-term reactive fixes instead of a unified strategy, leading to a directionless bureaucracy where many people seeking asylum are left in limbo or entirely unaccounted for.

Home Office Strategy Questioned

The report highlights an absence of a coherent government plan, calling current approaches “disjointed” and reactive. The Home Office admits it only knows the whereabouts of the “vast majority” of failed asylum seekers, raising questions about accountability and enforcement.

Controversial Policy Changes

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood proposes making refugee status temporary and subject to review every 30 months. Opposition Labour MPs pledge to end the use of asylum hotels, an issue complicated by resistance to alternative accommodation like the extended use of Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, which residents have protested and legally challenged.

Political Reactions

A Home Office spokesperson defended recent immigration enforcement, citing record raids and increased removals of illegal migrants. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the previous Labour government for losing control over removals. Meanwhile, Refugee Council’s Imran Hussain condemned years of headline-driven policies, warning of lasting damage to the asylum system.

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