British actor Anthony Head, famous for his role as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72 from pneumonia complications. His daughters Emily and Daisy Head confirmed his peaceful passing surrounded by family, just six months after the death of his long-time partner Sarah Fisher.

Beloved Screen Legend

Head’s acting career spanned over four decades, earning devoted fans on both sides of the Atlantic. His iconic portrayal of Rupert Giles, mentor to Buffy Summers in the cult supernatural drama from 1997 to 2003, made him a household name in the US. He later captivated a new generation with his sharp-witted role in the hit series Ted Lasso.

Memorable Roles Across Tv

Beyond Buffy and Ted Lasso, Head appeared in numerous British and American shows, including Little Britain, Merlin, Doctor Who, Silent Witness, Spooks, and The Archers on BBC Radio 4. His screen presence was complemented by his distinctive baritone voice and a background in West End theatre and music.

Private Family Farewell

His family described his passing as a deep loss, remembering his dedication to his craft and the joy he brought to audiences worldwide. The Head family have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Legacy Lives On

Head is survived by his daughters, Emily and Daisy, both actresses, and remembered for his work on screen and stage. His contribution to classic British advertising, including the beloved Nescafé Gold Blend campaign, remains part of his enduring legacy.