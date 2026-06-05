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SYSTEM COLLAPSE MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

The UK asylum system faces total collapse under intense strain, MPs have warned in a scathing report. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that the Home Office lacks a clear strategy and fails to know the whereabouts of all failed asylum seekers, undermining control across the country. The warning comes amid growing concern about the government’s reactive, short-term approach to managing asylum claims.

Governments Failing Strategy

The PAC report criticised the Home Office for focusing on quick fixes instead of a unified long-term plan. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, committee chairman, said the system is directionless, with departments and local authorities poorly coordinated. “Control of the system has been all but lost,” he stated.

Tracking Lost Asylum Seekers

The Home Office admitted it only knows the location of the “vast majority” of failed asylum seekers. MPs described it as “shocking and unacceptable” that the government cannot fully account for those who have been refused asylum, highlighting serious gaps in enforcement and monitoring.

Housing Controversies And Protests

Efforts to move failed asylum seekers out of hotels have faced challenges. Labour has promised to end the use of asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament, but alternative sites like Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex remain contentious. Local protests and legal challenges have erupted over plans to keep the camp open until 2030.

Official Responses

A Home Office spokesperson pointed to recent successes, saying “asylum claims are down, hotel use is falling, and immigration enforcement is at the highest level on record” with increased raids and arrests. They also highlighted the removal of nearly 70,000 illegal migrants since the government took office.

Opposition And Charity Criticism

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused the current government of losing control of the system, saying ministers have “scrapped every removal mechanism” and replaced them with almost nothing. Imran Hussain of the Refugee Council commented that the report reflects “the lasting damage inflicted by years of headline-grabbing policies and short-term fixes.”

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