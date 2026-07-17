Child Rapist Jailed for 19 Years After Years of Abuse in Plymouth

A man who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a young girl over a number of years has been jailed for 19 years.

Marc Dannan, 36, of Duke Street, Plymouth, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday (17 July) after being found guilty of a series of sexual offences against a child.

The court heard Dannan subjected the victim to years of abuse while she was a child and later a teenager.

Following a trial which concluded on Friday 5 June, a jury convicted him of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of inciting sexual activity.

On Friday, Dannan was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment, with an additional one year on licence following his release.

The court also imposed a 25-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 25-year restraining order to protect the victim.

Detective Constable Michael Evans, who led the investigation, said Dannan had shown no remorse throughout the case.

He said: “Marc Dannan, throughout the police investigation and subsequent trial showed no remorse or compassion towards the victim and in police interview, he challenged officers to ‘prove it in court’. The Crown obliged him.

“However, rather than centring on the shortcomings of the defendant, I would like to focus on the extraordinary bravery of the victim in this case. She not only gave evidence live from the witness box but did so articulately and with composure.

“She should be rightly proud in not only securing justice for herself but undoubtedly assisting in safeguarding other young females in the future.

“I would also like to thank the jury members for their thoughtful consideration of the evidence, despite the defendant’s careful attempts to conceal the truth. They saw clearly through his lies and the correct verdict was reached.”

Devon & Cornwall Police praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and supporting the prosecution, highlighting the important role victims play in bringing dangerous offenders to justice.

Anyone affected by rape or sexual assault is encouraged to report offences to police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. Support is also available from specialist organisations across Devon and Cornwall, while anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.