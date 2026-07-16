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FLED THE SCENE Boy Racer Jailed After CCTV Captures Horror Hit-and-Run That Left Pensioner Fighting for Life

Boy Racer Jailed After CCTV Captures Horror Hit-and-Run That Left Pensioner Fighting for Life

An 18-year-old boy racer has been jailed after shocking CCTV captured the moment he mounted a pavement and ploughed into an 84-year-old man before fleeing the scene and ordering a pizza. Sonny Horsfall was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop following the collision in Redcar, North Yorkshire, on 22 April. The court heard Horsfall had owned the Audi A4 for only a matter of hours when he was seen driving recklessly around the town, speeding, overtaking dangerously and running red lights.   He even filmed himself on his mobile phone boasting: “I’ve just bought this beast” before adding: “F**k this red light, you’re getting dusted.” Moments later, Horsfall lost control of the car on West Dyke Road, mounted a grass verge and pavement before crashing into 84-year-old Eddie, who had just left a local pub and was walking home. The pensioner suffered multiple pelvic fractures, as well as fractures to his back and right foot. He spent almost a week in intensive care after his condition deteriorated. Rather than stopping to help, Horsfall drove away from the scene.

“I Think I’ve Killed Him”

Just hours after the collision, Horsfall sent Snapchat messages to a friend while eating a takeaway. He wrote: “A man got smashed bruv. Like bad, he’s bad. I think I’ve killed him.” Police arrested Horsfall the following day in Malton, North Yorkshire. At Durham Crown Court, he was also disqualified from driving for four years and will be required to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

Victim Lost Independence

Following major surgery, Eddie continues to recover but still suffers from ongoing pain and can only walk short distances with the aid of a walking frame. In a victim impact statement, he told the court: “Since the incident, I find myself questioning whether I will ever feel truly safe again, even when walking on the pavement. “This incident has caused devastating physical injuries, but its impact goes far beyond the injuries themselves. “It has taken away my confidence, my sense of safety, my independence and, to a large extent, my dignity.” His daughter, Carol, said the incident continues to affect the entire family. “I do not sleep properly and frequently find myself reliving the events of that night,” she said. “I constantly worry about my dad’s future and what lies ahead for him.”

Police Condemn Driver’s Actions

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, of Cleveland Police, described the collision as “shocking and wholly avoidable”. She said: “Sonny Horsfall mounted the pavement, striking the victim, and rather than remaining at the scene to assist an elderly man who had suffered serious injuries, he chose to think only of himself. “He fled the scene, went to an associate’s address nearby and ordered himself a pizza. “The circumstances of this case demonstrate a complete disregard for the safety of others. “The outcome of this case could easily have been fatal. “We remain committed to pursuing those who choose to endanger others on our roads and ensuring they are held fully accountable for their actions.” Police also thanked members of the public who stopped to help Eddie and assisted officers during the investigation.

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