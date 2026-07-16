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BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

A mother has been found guilty of killing her three-month-old baby daughter by exposing her to the heat from a hairdryer after returning home from a night out drinking. Courtney Gartshore, 28, broke down in tears as she was convicted at the High Court in Aberdeen of the culpable homicide of her daughter, Dahlia-Rose. The court heard the baby died at the family’s home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023 after suffering devastating burns across 18 per cent of her body. Jurors were told Gartshore had been out drinking with friends before returning home at around 4am, with CCTV footage capturing her arrival. She later called 999 at around 9.40am, telling the operator she had woken to find her daughter had turned “purple” while sleeping. She initially claimed the infant had died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). However, prosecutors said the child’s injuries had been caused by a hairdryer being directed at her, with the baby’s DNA later found on the appliance. Medical experts described the injuries as unlike anything they had previously encountered. One paramedic who attended the scene believed Dahlia-Rose’s body was decomposing because of the severity of the burns. During the trial, Gartshore denied culpable homicide. Her defence called burns expert Professor Timothy Burge, who told the jury it was his opinion the baby had not died directly from the heat injuries and suggested she may already have been dead. But the prosecution argued Gartshore and her daughter were the only people inside the property and that only she could have operated the hairdryer. After returning guilty verdicts, jurors were thanked for their service by the trial judge, who acknowledged the distressing nature of the evidence and offered counselling should they require it. As Gartshore sobbed while being led from the dock, a member of the public gallery shouted: “It’s far too late for that.” Following the verdict, Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Children are defenceless and should be protected. The death of any child is particularly harrowing, but a child’s death at the hands of a parent is incredibly disturbing. “Everyone involved in this investigation was deeply affected by the circumstances of Dahlia-Rose’s death, but our job is to uncover the truth and ensure that the person responsible is brought to justice. “I would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who supported what was an incredibly difficult and sensitive enquiry. “The unwavering commitment and professionalism shown by our officers and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to ensure this complex enquiry was conducted thoroughly and with the utmost care, dignity and respect. I also want to acknowledge the local community for their patience, understanding and support throughout this investigation, particularly those who came forward with information, whose cooperation has been been invaluable in helping us establish the truth and secure this conviction.” Gartshore will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 14.

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