Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAIN CHARGE Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

A man has been charged with attempted rape following an alleged incident on board a London Underground Bakerloo Line train. British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that Vincent Saxon, 54, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with the incident, which is reported to have taken place on Saturday, July 11. Saxon, whose date of birth is listed as June 17, 1972, has been charged with attempted rape. He was remanded in custody and appeared before highbury-corner-magistrates-court/" title="Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 16.

Witness appeal

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward if they have not already spoken to officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 948 of 11 July.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

RAY OF SUNSHINE Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

UK News
Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

VIOLENT ATTACK Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Mum jailed after police uncover crack and cocaine supply line operating from family home

DRUGS LINE Mum jailed after police uncover crack and cocaine supply line operating from family home

UK News
CCTV images released after man allegedly masturbated on West Midlands tram

TRAM PERV CCTV images released after man allegedly masturbated on West Midlands tram

UK News
Police release image after woman allegedly upskirted on London Underground

UPSKIRTING Police release image after woman allegedly upskirted on London Underground

UK News
Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

SIX JAILED Gang jailed for 49 years after kidnapping pensioner in Instagram burglary plot

UK News
Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

OFF HIS LORRY Drunk HGV driver six times over legal alcohol limit jailed after swerving across A14

UK News
Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

AVOID THE AREA Serious crash closes A27 in both directions as overturned vehicle blocks carriageway

UK News
Eleven charged over execution-style murder of man in Kings Langley

EXECUTED Eleven charged over execution-style murder of man in Kings Langley

UK News
Tempers boil over as Jude Bellingham involved in post-match clash after England’s World Cup heartbreak

SLAPPED Tempers boil over as Jude Bellingham involved in post-match clash after England’s World Cup heartbreak

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

FIND JO Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

UK News
Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

UK News
Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

ANTISOCIAL HAVOC Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

UK News
Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

UK News
Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

POLICE CRACKDOWN Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

UK News
Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

TRIO ATTACKED Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

UK News
Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

UK News
Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

UK News
Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

UK News
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

UK News
Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

UK News
Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

UK News
Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

CYBER JAILED Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

UK News
Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

Teen hackers who crippled TfL in £29m cyber attack jailed in UK’s biggest ever cyber crime case

UK News
Watch Live