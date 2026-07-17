Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

A man has been charged with attempted rape following an alleged incident on board a London Underground Bakerloo Line train. British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that Vincent Saxon, 54, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with the incident, which is reported to have taken place on Saturday, July 11. Saxon, whose date of birth is listed as June 17, 1972, has been charged with attempted rape. He was remanded in custody and appeared before highbury-corner-magistrates-court/" title="Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 16.

Witness appeal

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward if they have not already spoken to officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 948 of 11 July.