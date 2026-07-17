Man convicted over fatal Uxbridge stabbing that left one dead and two others injured

A man has been convicted over a knife attack that claimed the life of a popular west London man and left two others injured in what police described as a “shocking” incident. Dawood Safi, 28, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the death of Wayne Broadhurst, 49, during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, July 13. Safi had originally been charged with murder, but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted the plea after psychiatric experts concluded he was suffering from psychotic delusions at the time of the attack. Following a trial, a jury on Thursday, July 16, also found Safi guilty of the attempted murder of another man. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second attempted murder charge involving a teenage boy. Safi had already pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to that victim. He has been remanded to a secure hospital and is due to be sentenced on Monday, October 5.

Fatal stabbing

Police were called at around 4.55pm on October 27, 2025, to reports that three people had been stabbed in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge. Officers arrived to find Safi armed with a knife. After he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, officers deployed a Taser before arresting him. Together with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, officers provided emergency first aid to the three victims. Despite their efforts, Wayne Broadhurst, 49, died at the scene. Police confirmed Mr Broadhurst was not known to his attacker. A then 45-year-old man, who was known to Safi, suffered life-changing injuries, while a teenage boy, also known to the defendant, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Heartfelt family tribute

Paying tribute, Wayne’s family described him as a kind, caring and loving man whose loss had devastated everyone who knew him. They said: “Wayne was a kind, caring and loving man who meant the world to us. He had a heart of gold and was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. He never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel welcome.” The family said Wayne’s passion for Liverpool Football Club was well known, adding that supporting the Reds brought him immense joy. “The loss of Wayne has left an enormous void in our lives that can never be filled. “We will cherish the memories, laughter and love he gave us every day, and we will miss him beyond words. “Wayne will forever remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten. “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

‘A shocking attack’

Detective Inspector Richard MacKenzie, who led the investigation, said: “This was a shocking attack that, tragically, led to Wayne Broadhurst’s death and had a huge impact on the local community. “As the tributes paid to him after his death showed, Wayne was a hugely popular member of the community and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones. “I want to recognise the devastating impact of Safi’s brutal attack on his two victims who survived the attack and to commend the exceptional bravery they showed in the face of such violence. “The physical and emotional consequences of this traumatic incident are likely to be felt for many years to come. “Finally, I want to pay tribute to the courageous members of the public who attempted to protect the victims from the attacker, as well as the police officers who were first on the scene of this incident.” Safi was originally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on October 29, 2025, before appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was remanded into custody.