Huge plume of smoke seen across A2 as wildfire breaks out on Dartford Heath

Huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing across the A2 after a wildfire broke out on Dartford Heath, prompting a response from firefighters.

Three fire engines were called to the blaze on Friday afternoon (July 17) after a fire took hold on heathland near Dartford.

Motorists and shoppers reported seeing thick black smoke rising into the sky at around 4pm, with the smoke visible from nearby roads and as far away as Sainsbury’s in Crayford.

Smoke visible for miles

Eyewitnesses described large clouds of smoke drifting across the A2 as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services have been approached for further information.

Wildfire warning

The incident comes just weeks after Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) urged the public to take extra care during the current spell of hot, dry weather to reduce the risk of grass and heathland fires.

The service warned that prolonged dry conditions can allow small fires to spread rapidly, posing a serious risk to wildlife, nearby property and people.

Grass fires can also tie up significant emergency service resources for prolonged periods.

‘Everyone has a part to play’

KFRS Wildfire Lead Officer Station Manager Gary Miller previously said: “Many of the grass fires we see start accidentally, with the most common causes being the incorrect disposal of smoking material and barbecues, and bonfires that have got out of control.

“It is important for everyone to play their part this summer to help prevent these incidents from happening.

“At KFRS, we continuously prepare for grass fires and larger wildfires through regular training exercises and by using our new specialist off-road vehicles.”

He added that crews had recently been training in wildfire tactics using specialist off-road firefighting vehicles.

Public urged to take care

Fire chiefs are urging residents and visitors to:

Dispose of cigarettes responsibly.

Never leave disposable barbecues unattended.

Keep bonfires small and under control.

Avoid lighting fires during periods of hot and dry weather.

The Dartford blaze comes as firefighters elsewhere in the country continue battling a major wildfire on moorland in Greater Manchester, where crews have been tackling the fire for more than a week.

The extent of the damage caused by the Dartford Heath fire is not yet known.