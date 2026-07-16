Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl amid growing concerns for her welfare. Daisy, 12, was last seen in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on the evening of Wednesday 15 July. She is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall with dyed red hair. When she was last seen, Daisy was wearing:

A black crop top

A black tracksuit top

Blue denim shorts

She was carrying a large zebra-print handbag

She is believed to have links to Worthing, Bognor Regis and Chichester. An appeal shared by the Missing Persons Team says there is extreme concern for Daisy’s welfare. Anyone who has seen Daisy or has information about where she may be is urged to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1697 of 14/07. In an emergency, or if Daisy is seen and is believed to be in immediate danger, call 999 immediately.