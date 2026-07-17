Mother who helped son hide murder weapon after university student’s fatal stabbing due to be sentenced today

The mother of convicted killer Vickrum Digwa is due to be sentenced today after being found guilty of helping her son dispose of the weapon used to murder 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak. Kiran Kaur is appearing before Southampton Crown Court on Friday, where a judge will decide her sentence after a jury convicted her of assisting an offender. The 53-year-old was found guilty of helping her son after he fatally stabbed Mr Nowak in Southampton on December 3, 2025.

Student stabbed five times

During the murder trial, jurors heard that Vickrum Digwa stabbed the 18-year-old student five times with a 21cm ceremonial dagger, known as a kirpan, before filming the seriously injured teenager rather than calling for an ambulance. Prosecutors said Kaur arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and, at her son’s request, removed the knife before concealing it from emergency services. The prosecution argued her actions were a deliberate attempt to obstruct the police investigation and help protect her son from the consequences of the killing. Following her conviction earlier this year, Kaur was remanded into custody pending sentence.

Son jailed for life

Digwa was convicted of murder and, on June 1, 2026, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. Today’s hearing relates solely to Kaur’s conviction for assisting an offender.

Police van conversation released

Ahead of the sentencing hearing, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has released a transcript of a conversation between Digwa and his brother, Gurpreet, while the pair were being transported in a police van on December 5, 2025, two days after Henry Nowak’s death. Originally spoken in Punjabi before being translated into English, the conversation was relied upon by prosecutors during Digwa’s murder trial as evidence of his behaviour and mindset in the aftermath of the attack.

Separate weapons case

Today’s proceedings are separate from an ongoing weapons prosecution involving Kaur’s husband, Moga Singh, and her other son, Gurpreet Digwa. Police searching the family home recovered a cache of weapons including machetes, flick-knives, knuckledusters and 37 swords. Moga Singh, Gurpreet Digwa and Kiran Kaur have all pleaded not guilty to multiple offences relating to the possession of illegal offensive weapons. That case is due to be heard at Southampton Magistrates’ Court in September 2027. UKNIP will provide updates from Southampton Crown Court as Kiran Kaur is sentenced.