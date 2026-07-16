Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Rochester after concerns were raised for her welfare. Jo Terry, 52, was reported missing on Thursday 16 July 2026 after she was last seen in The Tideway area of Rochester at around 8.30am. Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Description

Jo is described as:

White

Slim build

Around 5ft 10ins tall

tall Grey hair, usually worn in a bun

Kent Police are asking anyone with information about Jo’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately. Anyone with critical information regarding where Jo may be is urged to call 999, quoting reference 16-0443. For any other information, contact Kent Police via the live chat service on the force’s website or by calling 101. Police continue to carry out enquiries to locate Jo safely.