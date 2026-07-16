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THINK BIKE Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

Wiltshire Police are urging motorists to “Think Bike” after a driver was sentenced for causing serious injuries to a motorcyclist in a collision near Swindon. Paul Greenall, 45, of Benjamin Way, Healdsburg, California, appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 July, where he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving and driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay £18,000 in compensation to the victim and fined £1,000.

Motorcyclist seriously injured

The collision happened at around 3.35pm when Greenall, driving a Volvo V40, pulled out from a side road onto the A3102 near Spittleborough Roundabout into the path of an oncoming Kawasaki motorcycle. The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Greenall was later arrested and charged with the offences.

Police issue ‘Think Bike’ warning

Following the sentencing, Wiltshire Police renewed their appeal for motorists to remain vigilant for motorcycles, particularly during the summer months when more riders are on the roads. Roads Policing Officer PC Paul Davis said:

“This was a needless collision in which a moment’s careless driving at a junction has left a motorcyclist with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

“We have had a number of recent serious collisions involving motorcycles and I want to remind drivers of the importance of being aware of motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users, particularly during the summer months.

“Before pulling out of junctions, turning, changing lanes or opening vehicle doors, drivers should consciously ‘Think Bike’ and check carefully for motorcycles that are harder to spot than larger vehicles.

“I would also encourage motorcyclists to take extra care on the roads, particularly by approaching bends, corners and junctions at safe speeds, as the consequences of not doing so, as we see all too regularly, can be fatal.”

Wiltshire Police are encouraging all road users to remain alert and considerate to help reduce the number of serious collisions involving vulnerable road users.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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