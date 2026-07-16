Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

Two teenagers have been found guilty after carrying out a terrifying petrol attack inside a packed east London restaurant, leaving multiple diners seriously injured after setting the building ablaze. The pair, both aged 17 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted following a seven-week trial at the Old Bailey. They were found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon after the attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill, Ilford, on 22 August 2025.

Planned attack

The court heard the teenagers travelled to the area in a stolen Toyota Prius before one of them walked to a nearby petrol station and stole several litres of petrol in canisters. They then drove to the restaurant, where CCTV captured the pair arriving shortly after 7pm. Armed with machetes, one of the teenagers threatened diners while the other poured petrol across the floor, furniture and customers inside the restaurant before igniting the fuel with a lit taper. The resulting fireball rapidly engulfed the ground floor, trapping terrified customers and staff inside.

Diners left fighting for their lives

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the blaze broke out. Two people were left in a critical condition, while several others suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation. Witnesses described horrific scenes, with one bystander reporting that a victim’s skin was “peeling off” following the attack. The London Fire Brigade rescued several people from the burning building while paramedics treated multiple casualties before taking them to hospital.

Detectives traced stolen car and mobile phones

Police launched a major investigation, using CCTV footage, forensic evidence and mobile phone analysis to identify those responsible. Detectives were able to trace the stolen vehicle used in the attack and link it to the two defendants. Following the trial, both teenagers were convicted of arson with intent to endanger life and possessing offensive weapons. They have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on 2 October.

Detective praises investigation

Detective Inspector Emma Sharp said:

“This group tried to outmanoeuvre the police and avoid the consequences of their premeditated violence, but today’s outcome showcases that our detectives can unravel multifaceted incidents to secure justice and take dangerous offenders off our streets.