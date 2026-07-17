Man jailed for nine years after raping woman he befriended in Bedford city centre

A man has been jailed for raping a woman after approaching her in Bedford city centre before taking her to the house where he was staying and sexually assaulting her. Robel Gebremariam, 25, targeted the woman in the early hours of 6 July 2024 after spotting her walking through Greyfriars. Bedfordshire Police said Gebremariam walked alongside the victim before taking her to a nearby shop where he bought her a bottle of alcohol. He then booked a taxi and took the woman to the address where he was staying, supplying her with more alcohol before raping her.

Victim reported attack

The victim reported the rape to police shortly afterwards, prompting an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Team. Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence, which led to Gebremariam being identified as the suspect. Following a four-day trial earlier this year, Gebremariam, of Dudley Street, Bedford, was found guilty of rape.

Nine-year sentence

Appearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 14, the 25-year-old was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment. He was also handed a one-year extended licence, meaning he will remain under supervision after his release from prison. Bedfordshire Police said the conviction followed a thorough investigation by specialist detectives, who worked to gather the evidence needed to secure justice for the victim. The force continues to encourage anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual offences to report incidents, assuring victims they will be supported throughout the investigation process.