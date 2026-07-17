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Woman who survived 45-minute strangulation ordeal speaks out after partner jailed for attempted murder

Woman who survived 45-minute strangulation ordeal speaks out after partner jailed for attempted murder

A woman who survived a horrific 45-minute assault at the hands of her partner has spoken of the lasting trauma she continues to endure after he was jailed for attempted murder.

Caroline “Caz” Goddard was left fighting for her life after James Stock brutally attacked her at her home in Kewstoke, near Weston-super-Mare, in July 2025.

During the sustained attack, Caroline managed to secretly dial 999, leaving the line open as Stock strangled, punched and kicked her.

Call handlers heard her desperately whisper: “He’s trying to kill me.”

Police feared she would die

Officers arrived at the property within minutes and found Caroline unresponsive.

Emergency responders feared she would not survive the attack.

She suffered a fractured nose, severe swelling to her neck, a badly bruised and swollen eye, and extensive bruising across her body.

In a victim impact statement, Caroline described the emotional consequences of the assault as “devastating”.

She told the court she struggled to recognise herself when looking in the mirror and continues to suffer with fear, anxiety and disrupted sleep.

Months of abuse

 

The court heard the attempted murder came after months of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Stock had previously assaulted Caroline, breaking her nose, and made threats when she attempted to leave the relationship.

Prosecutors said the violence escalated until it culminated in the near-fatal attack in July 2025.

Guilty of attempted murder

Following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, Stock denied attempting to murder Caroline but was found guilty by a jury in April 2026.

He was later sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Passing sentence, the judge told Stock he had done “all you could to try and take the life of Caroline Goddard.”

‘Her bravery may save lives’

Detectives praised Caroline’s extraordinary courage, not only for managing to alert emergency services while the attack was taking place, but also for choosing to speak publicly about her ordeal.

Police said her bravery could help other victims recognise the warning signs of domestic abuse and encourage them to seek help before violence escalates.

Caroline continues to rebuild her life with the support of her family, friends and specialist support services.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, support is available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or by calling 999 in an emergency. If you cannot speak, dial 999 and press 55 when prompted to alert police that you need urgent assistance.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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