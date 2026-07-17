Police release CCTV images after man allegedly exposes himself on London Overground train

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a passenger was allegedly exposed to on board a London Overground train. The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 7, on a Weaver Line service in east London. According to investigators, a member of the public saw a man board the train, believed to have joined the service at or near Walthamstow, before making his way to the wheelchair and pushchair area of the carriage. Police say the man then crouched down before standing up with his genitals exposed. He is reported to have left the train at Wood Street station.

CCTV appeal

British Transport Police believe the man pictured in the released CCTV images may have information that could assist the investigation. Officers are urging anyone who recognises him, or who has any information about the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 307 of 7 June.