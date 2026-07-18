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MURDER ARRESTS Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation
Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of a man in East Finchley. On Friday, 17 July, detectives arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in Lewisham. A woman, aged 47, was also arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are currently in custody at a London police station. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 22:06hrs on Monday, 30 June following reports of a man being assaulted inside a shop on Brook Walk, East Finchley. The victim was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Sunday, 12 July. He has been named as 53-year-old Paul Heyfron, from East Finchley. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Detective Inspector Jon Moseling, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. “This is a significant update in our investigation; however, our enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

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