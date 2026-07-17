Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old man who died following a fatal collision involving two heavy goods vehicles in Winchester. Emergency services were called to the Spitfire Link Road at around 2.36am on Thursday, July 16, following reports of a serious collision involving two lorries. A passenger travelling in one of the vehicles, Aaron Hough, 28, from Alresford, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

‘He lit up a room’

Paying tribute, Aaron’s family described him as a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend whose kindness touched everyone he met. They said: “Our dear Aaron. Much loved Son, Brother, Grandson, Uncle and amazing friend to so many. “Wherever he went, he left people feeling happy and loved. “He lit up a room with his kindness and empathy. “He will be forever loved and dearly missed.”

Investigation continues

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage or other information from the area around the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 44260339481.