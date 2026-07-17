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SCREEN LEGEND Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker, best known for her acclaimed performances in My Left Foot and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died aged 81 following a period of ill health. Her death was confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, who said the much-loved actress passed away peacefully. In a statement, he said: “It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away last night peacefully after a period of ill health, at the age of 81. “Dublin born and bred, Brenda Fricker undoubtedly deserves the noun legend. “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

First Irish actress to win an Oscar

Fricker made history in 1990 when she became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot. The critically acclaimed film, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, told the true story of Irish writer and artist Christy Brown, who was born with cerebral palsy. Her Oscar victory cemented her place as one of Ireland’s most celebrated performers.

Beloved by generations

While recognised for her dramatic performances, Fricker also became a favourite with younger audiences for her role as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in the Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The heartwarming character remains one of the most memorable figures from the 1992 sequel. During a career spanning more than six decades, Fricker appeared in more than 30 film and television productions. Her credits included The Field (1990), So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), A Time to Kill (1996), Inside I’m Dancing (2004) and Albert Nobbs (2011). She also starred in the original cast of BBC medical drama Casualty, appeared alongside Cate Blanchett in Veronica Guerin, and more recently featured in the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding and Channel 5 drama The Catch.

‘A thing of beauty’

Paying tribute, Phil Belfield described Fricker as one of the finest actors of her generation. He said her versatility was unmatched and praised her final solo film performance in Tadhg O’Sullivan’s The Swallow as showing “the truth and majesty of Brenda as an actor”, calling it “a thing of beauty”. Her memoir, She Died Young, became a bestseller in Ireland, and she was recently awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin, an honour her agent said she was “particularly thrilled and proud of”.

Tributes pour in

Among those paying tribute was US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh, who described Fricker as “a giant of Irish film”. In a post on X, he wrote: “From Dublin to Hollywood, her work brought Ireland’s stories to the world and inspired generations on both sides of the Atlantic. “She leaves a remarkable legacy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her.” Brenda Fricker leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of Ireland’s greatest actors, whose performances touched audiences around the world and whose influence on stage and screen will endure for generations.

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