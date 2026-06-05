Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

Viorel Culiuc, 39, has been charged with the oral rape of a woman in her 20s at Earlham Cemetery, Norwich, in November 2018. The Romanian national was extradited from Romania following an international police operation after fleeing the UK shortly after the attack. He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court via a Romanian interpreter and was remanded in custody.

International Police Action

After the early-morning assault at the cemetery, Culiuc was identified quickly but managed to leave the country. A coordinated operation between UK and Romanian authorities led to his arrest and extradition back to the UK.

Evidence Against the Accused

The case against Culiuc includes both CCTV footage and DNA evidence collected from the scene, which police say supports the prosecution.

Next Court Date Scheduled

The defendant’s case has been transferred to Norwich Crown Court, where he will appear on 1 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing.