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BUS BLAZE HORROR Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a bus storage yard in Thurrock after dozens of double-decker buses were engulfed in flames on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the depot near Muckingford Road, Linford, shortly after 6pm following reports of a large fire involving multiple parked buses.

Initial reports from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service indicated that around 12 buses were alight when crews first arrived. However, the scale of the incident quickly escalated, with firefighters later confirming that approximately 36 buses have been affected by the fire.

Huge Smoke Plume Visible Across Essex

Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke billowing into the sky from miles away, with the plume visible across Thurrock, along the A13 corridor and as far as Basildon.

Residents living nearby also described hearing several loud bangs coming from the scene as the fire intensified.

Drone footage released from the area showed rows of buses engulfed by flames while firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading further through the storage yard.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Firefighters were called to a fire involving a number of double-decker buses at a bus storage yard in Chadwell St Mary.

“When fire crews arrived they reported that approximately 36 buses were on fire.

“This incident is on-going.”

Multiple Fire Crews Remain at Scene

Fire engines from Basildon, Grays and Orsett were among those dispatched to the incident. Crews remain at the scene tackling hotspots and working to bring the fire fully under control.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established and investigations are expected to begin once the scene is deemed safe.

Massive Bus Yard Fire Erupts in Chadwell St Mary

Road Closures in Place

Essex Police have implemented road closures around the area to assist emergency responders.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“We’re assisting our colleagues at this incident in Muckingford Road, Linford.

“There are road closures in place. Please avoid the area as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid Linford Road and Muckingford Road while the emergency response continues.

PIC ESSEX SKY SHOT-DANNY

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

The incident remains ongoing, with further updates expected from Essex Fire and Rescue Service as firefighters continue operations throughout the evening.

 

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