Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

POLITICAL OUTCRY US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

US Vice-President JD Vance has blamed Europe’s migration policies for the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton. Vance condemned the handling of the case by police and the wider political context, describing the teenager’s death as both ‘tragic’ and ‘enraging’. His comments come amid ongoing investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the police response.

Vance’s Stinging Criticism

Speaking on Friday, JD Vance said Henry Nowak died “the same way a civilisation dies,” criticising European elites for what he called “politics of self-hatred” and failure to halt mass migration. Vance insisted Nowak would still be alive if stronger immigration controls had been in place.

Calls For Leadership And Sovereignty

Vance lauded the Trump administration’s stance on migration, highlighting “stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty” as key achievements requiring political will. He urged for a similar resolve in Europe to prevent more lives like Nowak’s being lost.    

Police Response Under Scrutiny

The teenager died after being fatally stabbed and handcuffed by police, who allegedly ignored his pleas that he could not breathe. Protests erupted near the incident site following claims from the killer, Vickrum Digwa, of being a victim of a racial attack. Billionaire Elon Musk has also publicly criticised Hampshire Constabulary’s handling and offered to fund a private prosecution.

Iopc Investigation Ongoing Attack

The IOPC is currently investigating Hampshire police conduct. Derrick Campbell, IOPC director, urged the public to avoid speculation, warning it could prejudice the inquiry due to heightened public interest.

Us Government Weighs In

The US State Department has described the situation as symptomatic of a “two-tiered policing” system and “civilisational decline,” echoing Vance’s concerns over the broader social and political issues raised by the case.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

KNIFE HORROR Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

PUNCHED TO THE GROUND Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

UK News
Auto Draft

ASYLUM CRISIS MPs Warn UK Asylum System Nears Collapse Amid Government Failures

UK News
US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

POLITICAL OUTCRY US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

Breaking News, UK News
Longhedge Man Jailed for Stalking and Restraining Order Breach

STALKER JAILED Longhedge Man Jailed for Stalking and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 From Pneumonia Six Months After Wife

ROLE MODEL Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 From Pneumonia Six Months After Wife

UK News
MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

SYSTEM COLLAPSE MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

AIR AMBULANCE SUPPORT Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

UK News
Mother Jailed for Life for Murdering Toddler Oakley in Essex

TRAGIC MURDER Mother Jailed for Life for Murdering Toddler Oakley in Essex

UK News
Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

MURDER CHARGE Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

JAILED FIVE TIMES Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

UK News
Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

MURDER PROBE Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

POLICE RAID Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

UK News
Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

UK News
Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

UK News
Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

FACING A LIFE SENTANCE Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Breaking News, UK News
Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Breaking News, UK News

BUS BLAZE HORROR Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

UK News

Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

UK News
Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UPSKIRTING Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UK News
Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UK News
Watch Live