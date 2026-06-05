US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

US Vice-President JD Vance has blamed Europe’s migration policies for the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton. Vance condemned the handling of the case by police and the wider political context, describing the teenager’s death as both ‘tragic’ and ‘enraging’. His comments come amid ongoing investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the police response.

Vance’s Stinging Criticism

Speaking on Friday, JD Vance said Henry Nowak died “the same way a civilisation dies,” criticising European elites for what he called “politics of self-hatred” and failure to halt mass migration. Vance insisted Nowak would still be alive if stronger immigration controls had been in place.

Calls For Leadership And Sovereignty

Vance lauded the Trump administration’s stance on migration, highlighting “stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty” as key achievements requiring political will. He urged for a similar resolve in Europe to prevent more lives like Nowak’s being lost.

Police Response Under Scrutiny

The teenager died after being fatally stabbed and handcuffed by police, who allegedly ignored his pleas that he could not breathe. Protests erupted near the incident site following claims from the killer, Vickrum Digwa, of being a victim of a racial attack. Billionaire Elon Musk has also publicly criticised Hampshire Constabulary’s handling and offered to fund a private prosecution.

Iopc Investigation Ongoing Attack

The IOPC is currently investigating Hampshire police conduct. Derrick Campbell, IOPC director, urged the public to avoid speculation, warning it could prejudice the inquiry due to heightened public interest.

Us Government Weighs In

The US State Department has described the situation as symptomatic of a “two-tiered policing” system and “civilisational decline,” echoing Vance’s concerns over the broader social and political issues raised by the case.