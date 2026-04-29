A lorry driver has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison after being convicted of raping a teenage girl in his lorry cab in Greenhithe. The attack occurred on London Road on 30 August 2023, and the man fled the country before being caught.

Police Hunting Suspect Abroad

Kent Police launched an immediate investigation after the 16-year-old victim reported the assault. CCTV footage helped identify a foreign-registered lorry, which was traced to Turkey. Forensic tests revealed the attacker’s DNA, but it did not match any on the national database at the time.

DNA Breakthrough Leads To Arrest

In 2024, a breakthrough came when Samet Duman, a Turkish national, was arrested for an unrelated crime and had his DNA added to the database, linking him conclusively to the Greenhithe rape. Duman had fled the UK but was placed on national and international wanted lists.

Capture At Stansted Airport

Police received intelligence that Duman would attempt to return to the UK and arrested him at Stansted Airport on 7 June 2025. He denied the offence but was convicted after a two-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Victim Praised For Bravery