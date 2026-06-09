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DRONE DANGER RAF Aircraft Near Miss with Drone at Illegal 9000 Feet Over Wispington

RAF Aircraft Near Miss with Drone at Illegal 9000 Feet Over Wispington

RAF crew flying a Prefect aircraft reported spotting a drone dangerously high at 9,000 feet above Wispington near Horncastle on Tuesday 26 May. The drone was flown well above the legal maximum altitude of 400 feet, triggering a police safety appeal. The incident occurred around 3pm in the busy Lincolnshire airspace used by military, civil aircraft and emergency services.

Illegal Drone Flight

The drone operator breached strict height limits designed to keep airspace safe. Flying at 9,000 feet poses a major risk to manned aircraft, including RAF and emergency service flights routinely operating over Lincolnshire.

Police Safety Warning

Keev Taylor, Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Drone Pilot and Flight Safety Manager, emphasised the dangers: “The majority of drone users fly legally, but high-altitude drone flights remain a serious concern in our busy airspace.”

Busy Lincolnshire Airspace

Lincolnshire’s skies are a hive of activity with the Red Arrows, Battle of Britain Memorial flights, Air Ambulance, and various civil and military aircraft constantly sharing the airspace alongside licensed drone enthusiasts.

Call For Witnesses

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the drone or its pilot to contact Lincolnshire Police via email at [email protected] or phone 101 quoting incident number 344 dated 26 May 2026.

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