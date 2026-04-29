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KNIFE RAMPAGE Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing two Jewish men near a synagogue in Golders Green, North London, at around 11:15am. Police and emergency services responded swiftly, treating three victims at the scene before rushing two men aged in their 30s and 70s to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Violent Street Attack

Footage captured the moment the suspect ran at a Jewish man with a knife on a busy shopping street, lunging at him before moving to a nearby side street. There, outside the synagogue, he stabbed a second man, who was reportedly putting on a kippah at the time.    

Suspect Confronted By Community

Members of the Jewish community security group Shomrim intervened, immobilising the attacker with a vehicle. Volunteers described the suspect undergoing CPR after appearing to go into cardiac arrest following police use of a taser.

Terror Police Lead Inquiry

Terrorism officers are working with the Metropolitan Police to establish if the attack has any links to terrorism. Police confirmed the suspect attempted to stab officers during his arrest, but no officers were injured. Authorities are investigating the suspect’s background and nationality.

Public Response And Condemnation

Political leaders condemned the attack as antisemitic and appalling. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called it “utterly appalling”, adding, “Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the incident as part of a disturbing rise in antisemitic attacks in the capital. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed gratitude for the police and community response efforts.

Calls For Community Vigilance

The Community Security Trust thanked emergency services and urged anyone with information to contact police, Shomrim, or the CST immediately. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy highlighted the importance of ensuring no one lives in fear due to their identity.

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