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FAMILY MURDER Nancy Pexton Guilty of Murdering Sister Jennifer Abbott over Rolex in Camden

Nancy Pexton Guilty of Murdering Sister Jennifer Abbott over Rolex in Camden

Nancy Pexton, 70, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering her sister Jennifer Abbott, 69, a film director, in their Camden flat on 10 June last year. Pexton killed Abbott by slitting her throat and stole her diamond-encrusted gold Rolex watch. The tragic killing revealed deep family resentments and jealousy, with Pexton living homeless and reliant on benefits while Abbott enjoyed a successful career.

Brutal Family Killing

Pexton attacked her sister during a visit to the flat, stabbing her in a frenzied assault. Forensic evidence indicated the stabbing occurred in the kitchen, with the body later moved to the living room where Pexton covered Abbott’s mouth with adhesive tape and left her dead on the floor dressed only in underwear.

Jealousy And Resentment

The court heard Pexton had long been envious of her sister’s success, calling her ‘evil’ and resenting her lifestyle. Abbott’s son, Brad Carlson, described a volatile relationship marked by both love and anger between the siblings.  

Rolex Theft Evidence

Police discovered the stolen diamond Rolex in Pexton’s possession after her arrest on 18 June. She falsely claimed her sister had given her the watch to keep. Additionally, she texted her daughter to dispose of her blood-soaked clothes, which police later recovered as evidence.

Police And Court Proceedings

Following the killing, Pexton called emergency services claiming abuse by her family and alleging her sister sold drugs—a claim disproved in court. She was remanded in custody with sentencing due on 1 May. Pexton denied murder but was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict after less than three hours of deliberation.

Surviving Corgi Found Alive

Jennifer Abbott’s pet Corgi, Prince, was discovered alive in the flat’s bathroom, having survived alone for three days after the murder. The grim discovery added to the tragic circumstances of the case.

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