Man Fatally Stabbed in Redditch Underpass as Police Launch Murder Probe

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after a 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an underpass linking Longdon Close, Martley Close, and the Woodrow Centre in Redditch on Tuesday morning. Officers were called shortly after 08:35 BST following reports of the stabbing.

Victims Final Moments

The man was found with a stab wound to his chest and rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but died a short time later despite medical efforts. He had been wearing grey joggers and a black coat and was believed to be riding an e-scooter before the attack.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher of the Major Investigations Unit said investigations are ongoing, including CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries. Police are urging anyone who saw someone matching the victim’s description or has dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Community And Police Response

An increased police presence is expected in Redditch as officers seek information to establish the circumstances leading to the fatal stabbing. The force encourages residents to speak to local officers with any concerns.

Provide Crucial Information

Information can be reported to West Mercia Police by calling 999 and quoting reference 00069_I_28042026. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.