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DRONE INCIDENT Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

A Salisbury man has been sentenced after being caught flying a drone over a primary school and possessing indecent images of children. Jeremy Bird, 48, of Coldharbour Lane, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 28 April 2026 following reports of suspicious drone activity and inappropriate behaviour near local schools.

Police Respond To Drone Reports

Police launched an investigation in September 2023 after receiving reports that a drone was repeatedly flown over playing fields at a Salisbury primary school, closely following children. At the same time, another school alerted authorities after a man was seen recording children during an outing and taking photos from nearby vehicles.

Arrest And Evidence Found

Officers identified Jeremy Bird as the suspect and arrested him. Searches of his electronic devices uncovered a significant number of indecent images of children, leading to his arrest and subsequent court case.

Court Sentence And Restrictions

Bird pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of children and recklessly endangering people by operating an aircraft. He received a 19-month prison sentence suspended for two years and was placed under a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The order prohibits him from using drones, accessing certain internet services, and includes regular police check-ins at his home.

Investigators Message

“I’d like to thank the schools for reporting Jeremy Bird’s behaviour – without their support we would be unaware of the extent of his offending,” said Complex Crime Investigator Debbie Quayle. “He has taken no accountability for his actions and the fear he put into the children. We will not tolerate inappropriate use of drones and will bring offenders to justice.”

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