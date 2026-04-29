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POLICE BUST Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

  On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Kent Police arrested and charged Carlos Hovenden, 23, after he stole from 16 cars in Lower Road, Dover, in a single night. The swift police response led to his conviction and prison sentence just two days later.

Rapid Police Response

Officers were first alerted at 2:30am when a car alarm sounded on Lower Road. Upon arrival, they found multiple cars vandalised and personal belongings scattered across the road. A linked report at 7am from a local woman about missing headphones allowed police to track the stolen items via location data to a home on Noah’s Ark Road.

Suspect Caught Red-handed

Police arrested Hovenden inside the property, finding stolen goods piled next to him in bed. Items recovered included sunglasses, headphones, a phone, bank cards, and a bag—all quickly returned to victims within 24 hours of their theft.

Multiple Charges And Quick Justice

Hovenden faced 17 charges: 10 counts of criminal damage to vehicles, 5 counts of theft from motor vehicles, one count of criminal damage to his cell, and one count of fraud by false representation. He pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 27 April and was sentenced to five months in prison immediately.

Police Praise Swift Investigation

“The scale of theft carried out in a single evening was staggering and affected multiple victims. Thanks to the decisive actions of our officers, we were able to swiftly recover the stolen items and ensure Hovenden was brought before the court in less than 48 hours,” said Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves.

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