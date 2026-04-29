Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

Cambridgeshire Police are investigating a brazen ram raid at the Co-op on Ely Road, Sutton, that took place around 2.22am on Saturday, 25 April. A digger was used to force entry into the store and steal an ATM. Officers now urge the public to come forward with information or any footage related to the incident.

Ram Raid At Dawn

The raid unfolded when approximately six men dressed in black arrived in two vehicles. Using the digger, they smashed their way into the shop, removed the ATM, then loaded it into a vehicle and fled the scene.

Suspects Flee In Two Vehicles

Police describe the suspects as a group of six men, all wearing black clothing. The gang arrived and escaped in two separate vehicles after carrying out the ATM theft.

Police Urge Witnesses To Speak

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, saw the vehicles involved, or has dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward. Those with information are asked to reference case number 35/30357/26 when contacting police.

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