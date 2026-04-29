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POLICE BRAVERY Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

Two Hampshire Constabulary officers were nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards after disarming a knifeman who attacked two people in a Southampton supermarket car park on Sunday 3 August 2025. The armed suspect was quickly stopped by Special Sergeant Phillips and Sergeant Carne, preventing further harm to the public.

Rapid Police Response

Just before 1pm, Hampshire police received urgent reports of a man stabbing two members of the public and threatening others in Southampton. Special Sergeant Phillips, nearby on duty, recognised the seriousness and rushed to assist.

Confronting The Armed Suspect

S/Sgt Phillips spotted the attacker running with a bloodied knife. He initially used PAVA spray from his vehicle to challenge the suspect, who ignored him and continued running. Phillips then intercepted the man, sprayed him directly, and forced him to drop the weapon.

Backup And Arrest

Sergeant Carne soon arrived, armed with a Taser, and moved in to handcuff the suspect. Both officers safely subdued the volatile attacker as panicked members of the public fled the scene.

Sentencing And Recognition

The man later pleaded guilty to wounding, possession of blades, and affray charges. He was jailed for two and a half years. Hampshire Police Federation Chair Spencer Wragg praised the officers’ bravery, highlighting their calm and decisive actions under pressure.

Awards Honour Courage

Sgt Carne and S/Sgt Phillips will attend the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July, honoured for their swift intervention that protected lives and prevented further violence.

S/Sgt Phillips: “I was just doing what I’m trained to do. It could have been a lot worse; thankfully the suspect dropped the knife.”

Spencer Wragg, Hampshire Police Federation Chair: “Running towards danger is what Hampshire officers regularly do. I commend both Sergeants for their outstanding bravery.”

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