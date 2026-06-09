Bonnie Blue Sparks Controversy Over Pregnant Party Videos

Tia Emma Billinger, better known as Bonnie Blue, has ignited outrage after sharing videos of herself partying and drinking shots while pregnant. The online influencer, who gained notoriety for hosting explicit events and rebranding herself from a strict 9-5 recruiter, has once again attracted major attention with her controversial content.

From Recruiter To Internet Sensation

Bonnie Blue, who divorced her husband at 21, pivoted from a conventional career to a provocative online persona. She became infamous for engaging with over a thousand men in a single day and targeting young students during school leavers’ week with explicit parties.

Controversial Pregnancy Content

After announcing a pregnancy that followed a widely publicised “breeding mission” with 400 men, Bonnie initially claimed it was fake. Now, she is actively posting pregnancy-related videos, including plans to film explicit scenes while pregnant, sparking debate over her approach.

Claims Of Female Empowerment

Despite widespread criticism, Bonnie Blue defends her actions as a form of “female empowerment.” The provocative influencer continues to push boundaries on social media, challenging societal norms and garnering both support and backlash.