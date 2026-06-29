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KNIFE ATTACK Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

Kent Police are appealing for information after a serious stabbing on Maidstone High Street in the early hours of Sunday 28 June 2026. Officers were called at 4.39am to the scene between Mill Street and Fairmeadow following reports of an altercation involving a group of people. Emergency services, including South East Coast Ambulance Service, attended where a man in his 30s was treated for stab wounds and taken to a London hospital in serious but stable condition. A second male in his 20s suffered a cut to his arm and received hospital treatment locally.

Stabbing Investigation Underway

The police investigation is ongoing as officers review CCTV footage capturing three blurred images of men who may be linked to the incident. Authorities are hoping the public will recognise these individuals and come forward.

Witnesses Urged To Speak Out

Witnesses who have not yet contacted police are asked to get in touch to assist with the inquiry. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV from the surrounding area.

How To Help the Police

  • Call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/103621/26
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form

Kent Police stress the importance of community support in resolving this serious assault and bringing those responsible to justice.

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