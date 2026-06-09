Man Assaulted In Sainsbury’s After Asking About Cooked Chickens

A man was chased and assaulted by a stranger inside a Sainsbury’s store before the confrontation spilt into the car park, where police intervened. The incident, which has gone viral on TikTok, involved the victim asking if the supermarket sells cooked chickens. Following the attack, the woman also allegedly assaulted a police officer, resulting in her arrest.

Shocking Video Emerges

The violent encounter was captured on video and shared online, showing a Chinese woman half the victim’s size aggressively chasing him around the store. His girlfriend filmed the incident while he urged her to call 999. The bizarre attack escalated quickly, ending in the car park where police first divided the pair.

Police Involved After Park Chase

According to a follow-up video posted by the couple, the woman’s aggressive behaviour continued outside the store, including an assault on a police officer. This led to her arrest, and the victim and his girlfriend spent much of the day providing statements at the police station.

Origin Attack

Although the attack reportedly started after the man asked about rotisserie chickens—sold at Sainsbury’s—observers doubt the question alone prompted such a reaction. The victim suspects a misunderstanding or something more offensive may have triggered the assault.

No Serious Injuries Reported

Thankfully, no one suffered serious harm during the incident. Notably, at one point, the assailant chased the man wielding a lint roller. Authorities have not commented further, but the arrest concludes the chaotic episode.