Lewisham Predator Arrested After Months on Run for Rape and Kidnapping

Jonas Amogbokpa, convicted of rape and kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offence, was arrested in Lewisham on Thursday, June 4, after evading police for four months. The 2024 Lewisham attack involved Amogbokpa approaching a stranger and forcibly abducting and raping her in his car. His arrest follows a trial at Woolwich Crown Court where he failed to attend the final hearing.

Conviction In Absentia

Amogbokpa gave evidence at Woolwich Crown Court on February 11 but then failed to appear for the last days of his rape trial. Despite his absence, he was convicted of rape and kidnapping for sexual purposes, crimes linked to an assault committed in Lewisham in August 2024.

Arrest Warrant Executed

The arrest warrant was issued by the trial judge after Amogbokpa disappeared. Police detained him in Lewisham on June 4, and he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on June 5. He is now remanded in custody.

Sentencing Scheduled

Amogbokpa is due to be sentenced in July, bringing the case closer to its conclusion after months of the suspect being on the run. The conviction highlights ongoing vigilance by Lewisham police in pursuing dangerous offenders.