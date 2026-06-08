Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Eight men have pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a disturbance in Portswood, Southampton, on 2 June. The unrest erupted after a protest outside Southampton Central Police Station, which was sparked by the release of police bodycam footage relating to 18-year-old Henry Nowak’s fatal stabbing. Hampshire Constabulary reported injuries to 11 officers and a police dog during the disorder near the home of Vickrum Digwa, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for Nowak’s murder.

Violent Disorder Charges

Among those pleading guilty at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 8 June were Jordan Hambleton, 19; Tyler Burley, 18; Darren Medhurst, 36; and Leon O’Leary, 41. O’Leary also admitted to resisting a constable and possession of an offensive weapon in a separate incident in Basingstoke. Sentencing for these four men is scheduled for Southampton Crown Court.

Further Guilty Pleas Confirmed

Another four defendants—Benjamin Jones, 23; Harley Haynes, 23; Callum Darch, 27; and Mariusz Szczyglo, 45—also pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Their sentencing will take place at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Kamil Josef Klonek, 33, from Southampton, entered no plea to violent disorder after being accused of throwing a beer can at police during the disturbance. He is due before Southampton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Background To The Protest

The protest followed the public release of police footage showing Henry Nowak handcuffed and dying, a day after Vickrum Digwa was sentenced on 1 June for Nowak’s murder. Nowak, a first-year University of Southampton student originally from Chafford Hundred, Essex, was fatally stabbed in December. Digwa had claimed self-defence, citing racial abuse, but was convicted and given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years.